2 shot in Englewood

Two men were shot Thursday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4 a.m., the men, 38 and 41, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6500 block of South Winchester Avenue, when a gray SUV stopped alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 38-year-old was struck in the right side of his face and the older man was struck in the chest and grazed by a bullet on his face, police said.

They were brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.