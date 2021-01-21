 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 shot in Englewood

By Sun-Times Wire
A stabbing left three people injured Jan. 18, 2021, in South Shore.
Two men were shot Jan. 21, 2021, in the 6500 block of South Winchester Avenue.
Two men were shot Thursday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4 a.m., the men, 38 and 41, were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6500 block of South Winchester Avenue, when a gray SUV stopped alongside them and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 38-year-old was struck in the right side of his face and the older man was struck in the chest and grazed by a bullet on his face, police said.

They were brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

