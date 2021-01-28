 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man robbed at gunpoint in Logan Square

A 30-year-old man was approached by two armed men in the 3900 block of West Palmer Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was robbed at gunpoint Jan. 28, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Palmer Street.
A 30-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

He was walking to a bus stop about 3:30 a.m., when he was approached by two males in the 3900 block of West Palmer Street, Chicago police said. One man was dressed in a red hooded sweatshirt, pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.

After the man complied, the armed man struck him several times in the face with the gun before fleeing in a silver sedan driven by a third male, police said. The sedan was last seen northbound on Pulaski Road.

The 30-year-old was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

