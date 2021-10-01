 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SWAT team called after 2 shot on West Side

Police and paramedics were called to the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue.

By Cindy Hernandez
Police responded to a shooting Friday in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue on the West Side.
Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A SWAT team responded after two people were shot in Austin on the West Side Friday morning.

The pair were shot around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

One person was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Merritt said.

Chicago police officers transported another person, but the condition was not immediately released.

Police did not immediately release details about the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

