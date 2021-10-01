Illinois state trooper shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway

An Illinois State Police trooper was shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday afternoon on the South Side.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street, according to authorities.

Chicago police took the trooper in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

“We need to clear a path to U of C,” police radioed, adding that an “unmarked” black Ford was taking the trooper to the hospital.

Arriving there, an officer radioed that he needed help getting the trooper out of the car.

On Thursday, state police said they were increasing evening and overnight patrols in Chicago after an unprecedented rise in shootings on area expressways. More than 185 shootings have been reported on Chicago expressways so far this year, over double last year.

The stepped-up patrols are to begin Friday evening.