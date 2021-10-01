 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Illinois state trooper shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street, according to authorities.

By David Struett Updated
Police investigate on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 43rd Street where a state trooper was shot Friday, Oct. 1.
Police investigate on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 43rd Street where a state trooper was shot Friday, Oct. 1.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An Illinois State Police trooper was shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday afternoon on the South Side.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street, according to authorities.

Chicago police took the trooper in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

“We need to clear a path to U of C,” police radioed, adding that an “unmarked” black Ford was taking the trooper to the hospital.

Arriving there, an officer radioed that he needed help getting the trooper out of the car.

On Thursday, state police said they were increasing evening and overnight patrols in Chicago after an unprecedented rise in shootings on area expressways. More than 185 shootings have been reported on Chicago expressways so far this year, over double last year.

The stepped-up patrols are to begin Friday evening.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

New CPS CEO says he agreed to 5-year contract

Pedro Martinez’s deal to lead Chicago’s schools is longer than his predecessor’s and likely to be far more lucrative.

By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa

Bears OLB Khalil Mack questionable, NT Eddie Goldman set for debut

Mack is making progress, practicing Friday for the first time all week.

By Patrick Finley

Pat Robertson steps down as host of ‘700 Club’

Robertson, 91, said in a statement that he hosted the network’s flagship program for the last time on Friday, and that his son Gordon Robertson will take over the weekday show starting on Monday.

By Ben Finley | Associated Press

Muti, Kavakos and CSO combine for superb program at Orchestra Hall

Thursday’s line-up showcased two classic compositions embedded in the bedrock of the orchestral repertoire.

By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times

As CPS enrollment plummets again, new CEO says ‘tough decisions’ lie ahead

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said preliminary data shows 327,000 students enrolled at CPS this year, about 14,000 fewer than last year and nearly 30,000 less than the year before the pandemic.

By Nader Issa and Fran Spielman

Justin Fields or Andy Dalton? Bears starting QB will be a game-time decision

Bears coach Matt Nagy punted on making a call Friday.

By Patrick Finley