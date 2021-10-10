 clock menu more-arrow no yes
5 shot, 1 fatally in West Town drive-by

Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sophie Sherry/Sun-Times

One person was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in West Town on the Northwest Side.

Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

Another man, 30, was shot in his left leg, and was taken to Stroger, police said.

A woman, 22, was shot in her right leg and a 25-year-old woman was shot in her back, police said. Both were also taken to Stroger, police said.

Another 25-year-old woman went to Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound to her left leg, police said.

Their conditions were stabilized, according to police.

No one was in custody.

