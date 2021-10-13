 clock menu more-arrow no yes
3 critically wounded in West Englewood shooting

The shooting happened about 4:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Three people were wounded in a shooting Oct. 13, 2021, in West Englewood.
Three people were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the chest and arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and a 32-year-old was struck in the chest, police said. Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

