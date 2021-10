A person was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

About 8:45 p.m., state troopers responded to a call of a shooting on I-94 near 69th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A person was found seriously injured on the northbound lanes and was taken to a hospital, state police said. His injuries were not immediately known.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.