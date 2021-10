A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot Thursday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The teen was among a group of people about 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Polk Street when someone inside a black sedan opened fire, striking her multiple times throughout the body, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.