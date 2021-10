An 11-year-old was shot inside a residence Sunday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The child was in the living room with two other children, 8 and 12, about 1:55 a.m. in the 4000 block of South King Drive when he was struck in the leg by a bullet, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.