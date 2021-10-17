 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, 11-year-old boy among 13 others wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

The fatal shooting occurred in Roseland Saturday morning.

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed and at least 13 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.
One person was killed and at least 13 others — including an 11-year-old boy — were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

  • A man was fatally shot leaving a gas station Saturday morning in Roseland on the Far South Side. Joshua James, 29, was leaving a gas station about 1:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was struck in the head and back by gunfire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
  • An 11-year-old was shot inside a residence Sunday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side. The child was in the living room with two other children, 8 and 12, about 1:55 a.m. in the 4000 block of South King Drive when he was struck in the leg by a bullet, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.
  • A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Humboldt Park. The teen boy was sitting inside a vehicle about 7:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was struck in the face and was taken to Humboldt Park Health Hospital in critical condition, police said.
  • A 17-year-old girl was among two people shot Saturday night in Back of the Yards on the South Side. The teen and a 19-year-old woman were driving about 11:55 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The 17-year-old was shot in her hands, and the woman was shot in the back, police said. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition, police said. The 19-year-old was also taken to the University of Chicago, where she was in serious condition, police said.

At least eight others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Four people were killed and 38 others — including five teens — were wounded in gun violence across Chicago over the holiday weekend.

