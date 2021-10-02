12 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

At least 12 people have been shot across Chicago since Friday evening, including a 16-year-old boy who was critically wounded in Lake View.

About 3:20 a.m. Saturday, the teen was in the 2900 block of North Halsted Street when he was shot in the back, Chicago police said.

He walked into Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

On Friday, two other teen boys were wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.

They were walking about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of North Pine Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. A 17-year-old boy was struck in the right foot, and a 16-year-old boy was struck in the right shoulder, police said.

The 17-year-old was taken to Loretto Hospital and the younger boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. They were both in good condition.

At least nine others have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, 10 people were killed and 58 others wounded in incident of gun violence across the city.