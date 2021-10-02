Man dies in Englewood shooting

A man was fatally shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

Felipe Pineda, 24, was in his vehicle about 12:43 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Peoria Street when he got into an argument with someone who fired shots at him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Pineda was struck in the temple and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:28 p.m., officials said.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.