5 wounded in South Side shooting

The group was standing outside about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Chicago police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, in the Chatham neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Five people were wounded in a shooting Friday night in Chatham on the South Side.

The group was standing outside about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.

A male and female, whose ages weren’t known, were shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The male was in critical condition and the female was stabilized.

A 50-year-old woman was shot in the arm while a man, also 50, was struck in the ankle, police said. Another man, 43, was shot in the shoulder.

They were all stabilized and taken to the same hospital, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

