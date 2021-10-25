 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man shot to death while driving near Winnemac Park

Someone fired from an SUV that pulled along side the man Monday near the southwest corner of Rosehill Cemetery, police say.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file

A motorist was killed Monday morning on the North Side when someone fired shots from an SUV that pulled along side him near the southwest corner of Rosehill Cemetery.

The man, 41, was shot in his chest around 5:10 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Western Avenue, Chicago police said. He lost control of the car and crashed into a building one block south.

His two passengers, both men in their 40s, were either uninjured or suffered minor injuries, police said.

The shooter drove off, possibly in an older-model Acura SUV, with another person inside.

Police reported no arrests.

The police district that covers the area has seen only one other murder and seven shootings this year through Oct. 17, according to police statistics. In the same period last year, the 20th District had recorded seven murders and nine shootings.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

