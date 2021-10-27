1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed, and eight others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a 74-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside his residence in Englewood on the South Side.

Police were responding to a request for a well-being check from a family member in the 6900 block of South Aberdeen Street when officers found the door open and later discovered the man unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released yet. Police say the incident occurred between 7:30 p.m. Monday and 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.

In non-fatal shootings, two people were shot and wounded in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The two men, 19 and 47, were in the street about 7:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street when they were shot by an unknown gunman, police said. The 19-year-old was shot in the right leg, and the 47-year-old was shot in his back. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man was in fair condition, and the younger in good condition.

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting while walking in Humboldt Park on the West Side Tuesday morning. Someone fired shots from a passing black car around 9:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. The men, 27 and 44, were both shot several times. The younger man took himself to Humboldt Park Health Hospital, while the older man was transported to Stroger Hospital. Their conditions were stabilized.

Three others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Two people were killed, and four others were wounded, in shootings Monday across Chicago.