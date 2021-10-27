 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teen boy attacked, stabbed, after argument on Red Line platform in the Loop

About 1:30 a.m., the teen was on a Red Line platform in the 200 block of South State Street, when he got into an argument with a man and a woman.

By Jermaine Nolen
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
A 17-year-old boy was attacked and stabbed Oct. 27, 2021, after getting into an argument on a Red Line platform in the Loop.
Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old boy was attacked and stabbed after getting into an argument on a CTA Red Line platform Wednesday morning in the Loop.

About 1:30 a.m., the teen was on a Red Line platform in the 200 block of South State Street, when he got into an argument with a man and a woman, Chicago police said.

The man chased the teen with a broom and hit him, while the woman stabbed him in the leg with scissors, police said, before fleeing. The teen was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in serious condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

