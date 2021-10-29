 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2 killed, teen among 9 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday

The fatal attacks happened in Austin and Fernwood.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were killed and a teen was among nine others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.
  • A man was found shot to death inside a portable toilet in Austin early Thursday. The man, 39, was discovered about 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Quincy Street, Chicago police said. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not been released.
  • Another man was shot to death in Fernwood on the Far South Side. About 6:50 p.m., the 35-year-old was in the 10000 block of South Emerald Avenue, when he was shot, police said. He was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.
  • A 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 8:40 p.m., he was sitting on the porch of a residence in the 1400 block of East 71st Street when someone inside a passing black sedan fired shots, police said. He was struck twice in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, in fair condition, police said.

