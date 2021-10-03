3 shot on Near North Side

Three people were shot Sunday morning in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

About 3:35 a.m., two men, 23 and 46, and a 29-year-old woman were in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said.

The 46-year-old was struck in his head, the 23-year-old in his foot and the 29-year-old shot in the foot and grazed in the leg, police said.

The two men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the older man was in critical condition, police said. The younger man was in good condition, police said.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was in fair condition, authorities said.

No one was in custody.