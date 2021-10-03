 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Evanston woman killed in hit-and-run after gunfight between two cars in North Center

A Toyota Camry struck a Nissan Rogue while traveling west on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue following a gunfight with a black sedan, Chicago police said.

A 59-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle Sept. 27, 2021, in Albany Park.
A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning after two vehicles engaged in a gunfight on the North Side.
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run after two vehicles were in a gunfight Sunday morning in North Center on the North Side.

She was identified as Janelle N. Gardiner, 37, of Evanston, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday.

Just after 3 a.m., a Toyota Camry struck a Nissan Rogue while traveling west on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue following a gunfight with a black sedan, Chicago police said. Police don’t immediately know which direction the Rogue was driving.

Gardiner was ejected from the Rogue as a result of the crash, authorities said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she died, police said.

The driver of the Rogue, a 27-year-old man, was also taken to Illinois Masonic for observation, but didn’t suffer any serious injuries, police said.

An unknown number of occupants fled from the Toyota on foot, while the black sedan continued driving, police said.

No one was in custody.

