Woman killed in hit-and-run after two vehicles engage in gunfight on North Side: police

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run after two vehicles were in a gunfight Sunday morning in Horner Park on the North Side.

Just after 3 a.m., a Toyota Camry struck a Nissan Rogue while traveling westbound on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue following a gunfight with a black sedan, Chicago police said. Police don’t immediately know which direction the Rogue was driving.

A 37-year-old woman was ejected from the Rogue as a result of the crash, authorities said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she died, police said. She hasn’t been identified yet.

The driver of the Rogue, a 27-year-old man, was also taken to Illinois Masonic for observation, but didn’t suffer any serious injuries, police said.

An unknown number of occupants fled from the Toyota on foot, while the black sedan continued driving, police said.

No one was in custody.