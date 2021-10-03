 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Woman killed in hit-and-run after two vehicles engage in gunfight on North Side: police

Just after 3 a.m., a Toyota Camry struck a Nissan Rogue while traveling westbound on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue following a gunfight with a black sedan, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A 59-year-old woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle Sept. 27, 2021, in Albany Park.
A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning after two vehicles engaged in a gunfight on the North Side.
Sun-Times file

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run after two vehicles were in a gunfight Sunday morning in Horner Park on the North Side.

Just after 3 a.m., a Toyota Camry struck a Nissan Rogue while traveling westbound on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue following a gunfight with a black sedan, Chicago police said. Police don’t immediately know which direction the Rogue was driving.

A 37-year-old woman was ejected from the Rogue as a result of the crash, authorities said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she died, police said. She hasn’t been identified yet.

The driver of the Rogue, a 27-year-old man, was also taken to Illinois Masonic for observation, but didn’t suffer any serious injuries, police said.

An unknown number of occupants fled from the Toyota on foot, while the black sedan continued driving, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Teen shot driving in West Garfield Park

The 16-year-old was a traffic light about 4:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left calf, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Always rejected on dating sites, short man considers lying about his height

Women never want to match with him once they learn he’s 4-foot-11.

By Abigail Van Buren

3 shot on Near North Side

About 3:35 a.m., two men, 23 and 46, and a 29-year-old woman were in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Person shoots at CTA bus in Gresham, no one injured

A male fired multiple shots at a CTA bus after arguing with a group of people while riding westbound about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man dies days after being shot in Gresham

The 56-year-old was sitting in a parked car about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 8900 block of South Lowe Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

2 shot, 1 fatally in Riverdale

A man and woman, 24 and 21, were in a traveling vehicle Thursday about 9:20 p.m. in the 13700 block of South Leyden Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire