 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Over 12 shot, 2 fatally, at Halloween party in Joliet Township

Gunfire erupted early Sunday near a DJ booth that was set up in the backyard of a home, authorities said. Witnesses reported that two gunmen opened fire “from an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd” of more than 200 people.

By Tom Schuba
Over a dozen people were shot, two of them fatally, at a Halloween party early Sunday in Joliet Township.
Adobe Stock Photo

More than 12 people were wounded, two of them fatally, in a shooting early Sunday at a Halloween party in Will County, authorities said.

The shooting erupted about 12:40 a.m. near a DJ booth that was set up in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of East Jackson Street in Joliet Township, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office. Witnesses told detectives that two gunmen opened fire “from an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd” of more than 200 people.

A patrol sergeant who was in the area heard as many as 12 gunshots ring out near Jackson and Walnut streets and began investigating, the sheriff’s office said. The sergeant then saw over 100 people rushing east on Jackson, and he was directed to the home.

Police officials ultimately found over a dozen people suffering from gunshot wounds in the backyard and at nearby residences, the sheriff’s office said. As authorities were investigating, additional shots were heard in the area.

Two of the victims succumbed to their wounds, while four others suffered injuries that were thought to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. Those who died hadn’t been identified by Sunday morning because their families hadn’t yet been notified.

One of the suspected shooters was described as a Hispanic male with facial hair and a medium build who was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a black flat-billed hat and dark pants, the sheriff’s office said.

The other suspect, who donned a ski mask, was described as a male — possibly Hispanic or Black of a light complexion — with a medium build, the sheriff’s office said. He was seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

The sheriff’s office is seeking further assistance identifying the shooters. Anyone with information, including cellphone photos or video of the party, should contact Detective Danielle Strohm at (815) 727-8574 or dstrohm@willcosheriff.org. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the sheriff’s office’s website or contact Will County Crime Stoppers at (800) 323-6734 or its website.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

CPS theater teacher suspended, play canceled after students complain of offensive comments, scenes

Jones College Prep theater teacher Brad Lyons is on leave while the school district investigates.

By Nader Issa

Woman fatally shot in Gresham: police

About 10:30 a.m., she was in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street, when a woman walked up to her and fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Four Downs: News and notes from Week 10 in high school football

Brother Rice’s defense steps up, Public League struggles, DuKane dominance and a record-setting game in Rock Island.

By Michael O'Brien

Bears S Eddie Jackson exits early with hamstring injury vs. 49ers; doubtful to return

Jackson got hurt on the opening drive of the game and went to the locker room.

By Jason Lieser

Toxic team chemistry around Blackhawks scandal is an old formula

Sexual assault and harassment are often mishandled by organizations, legal experts say. The consequences are steep for victims.

By Andy Grimm

Community projects see hope with new city pilot program

The Equitable Transit-Oriented Development Pilot Program has breathed new life into 11 community-based programs, like West Town’s Equality Arts Project and Bronzeville’s Food Matters.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels