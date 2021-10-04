3 wounded in Gresham shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

The men were standing in a street about 2:35 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Parnell Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old was struck in his ankles, a 28-year-old in his right leg and a 33-year-old in his left leg and back, police said.

The oldest man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said.

The 28-year-old self-transported to Trinity Hospital and was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, police said.

The youngest man self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital & Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

About a day earlier, three people were shot in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

About 3:35 a.m., two men, 23 and 46, and a 29-year-old woman were in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street when gunfire erupted, police said.

The 46-year-old was struck in his head, the 23-year-old in his foot and the 29-year-old shot in the foot and grazed in the leg, police said.

The two men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the older man was in critical condition, police said. The younger man was in good condition, police said.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was in fair condition, authorities said.