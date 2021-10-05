Man killed in shootout in Horner Park

A person was killed after he was wounded in a shootout Monday night in Horner Park on the Northwest Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the male was a passenger of a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Cuyler Avenue, when shots were fired from a Dodge sedan, and someone inside the vehicle returned fire, Chicago police said.

The vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, after the shooting, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, police said. The male was struck in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A weapon was found inside the male’s vehicle, police said. No arrests have been reported as Area Three detectives investigate.