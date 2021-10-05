 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man killed in shootout in Horner Park

About 10:50 p.m., the male was a passenger of a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Cuyler Avenue, when shots were fired from a Dodge sedan, and someone inside the vehicle returned fire.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was critically wounded in a shootout, Oct. 5, 2021, in Horner Park.
A man was killed in a shootout, Oct. 4, 2021, in Horner Park.
Andy Boyle/Sun-Times.

A person was killed after he was wounded in a shootout Monday night in Horner Park on the Northwest Side.

About 10:50 p.m., the male was a passenger of a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Cuyler Avenue, when shots were fired from a Dodge sedan, and someone inside the vehicle returned fire, Chicago police said.

The vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, after the shooting, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, police said. The male was struck in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A weapon was found inside the male’s vehicle, police said. No arrests have been reported as Area Three detectives investigate.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Person found shot to death in West Pullman

A male was discovered on a sidewalk in the 400 block of West 125th Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

By Sun-Times Wire

White Sox to lean on Lance Lynn, other veteran players in ALDS matchup against Astros

As the Sox begin the divisional round Thursday in Houston, the playoff experience of veteran players will come in handy.

By Jared Wyllys

Blackhawks notebook: Marc-Andre Fleury shows off ‘good instincts’ in preseason victory

Fleury saved all 26 even-strength shots he faced in the Hawks’ 6-4 victory Monday against the Red Wings.

By Ben Pope

White Sox jack parking rates to $45 for Sunday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field

A White Sox spokesman said the price is still better than what fans will find around the ballpark on the open market.

By Mitch Dudek

White Sox fans rally at ballpark ahead of playoffs: ‘Now, we’re in the party”

Hundreds of White Sox fans rally at Guaranteed Rate Field to celebrate the team’s playoff push.

By Sneha Dey