Passenger dies in shootout between two cars in Lake View

A 16-year-old boy was killed when shots were exchanged between two cars in Horner Park on the Northwest Side Monday night.

The boy was riding in a car eastbound on West Irving Park Road, when shots were fired from a Dodge sedan and someone in the car returned fire, Chicago police said.

The car crashed into a parked car in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said. The driver ran off and the boy, shot in the head, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.

A gun was found inside the car, police said.

No arrests have been reported.