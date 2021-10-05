 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Passenger dies in shootout between two cars in Lake View

The victim was riding in a car eastbound on West Irving Park Road, when shots were exchanged with people in a Dodge sedan, police said,

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
A man was critically wounded in a shootout, Oct. 5, 2021, in Horner Park.
A man was killed in a shootout, Oct. 4, 2021, in Lake View.
Andy Boyle/Sun-Times.

A 16-year-old boy was killed when shots were exchanged between two cars in Horner Park on the Northwest Side Monday night.

The boy was riding in a car eastbound on West Irving Park Road, when shots were fired from a Dodge sedan and someone in the car returned fire, Chicago police said.

The car crashed into a parked car in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said. The driver ran off and the boy, shot in the head, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.

A gun was found inside the car, police said.

No arrests have been reported.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Sizing up muskies of Illinois: A pair of them share Fish of the Week honors

Pat Karpinski and Frank Strand share Fish of the Week honors for big muskie caught in Illinois.

By Dale Bowman

Man dies after apparently jumping from 7th floor apartment in Lincoln Park after a fire was purposely set, police say

Police said they were investigating the fire at 400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue as an arson but gave no details.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Dinner hosts know man’s avoiding dairy but include it anyway

The person has a chronic condition and suffers discomfort for days after dining with his father and his father’s girlfriend.

By Abigail Van Buren

Menu planner: Mediterranean beef pot roast

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication

3 killed, 8 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday

In one of the fatal attacks, shots were exchanged between two cars in Horner Park on the Northwest Side

By Sun-Times Wire

Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

By Georgia Nicols