2 men found fatally shot inside apartment in Brighton Park: police

Two men were found fatally shot Thursday inside an apartment building in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

About 1:40 p.m., a 80-year-old man was found in the hallway of an apartment building in the 4400 block of South Campbell Avenue with a gunshot wound to his head and chest, Chicago police said. A second man, whose age is unknown, was found inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 79-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not yet been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.