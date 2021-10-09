 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2-year-old among 15 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

A 2-year-old girl and a man were shot about 4:45 p.m. in Gresham on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
15 people were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.
Sun-Times file photo

A 2-year-old girl was among 15 people wounded in citywide shootings Friday.

  • The girl and a man were shot Friday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side. They were getting into a car in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street when someone drove by in a silver SUV and opened fire about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police. The girl was struck in the arm and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The man, 25, was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was also in good condition.
  • About an hour later, three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral in West Englewood. They were attending a repast about 5:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a dark Jeep drove up and opened fire, police said. A 55-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. Another man, 70, was struck in the hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. A male, whose age wasn’t known, was shot in the shoulder and drove himself to the University of Chicago. His condition wasn’t immediately known.
  • A 19-year-old man was seriously hurt in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. The man was standing outside about 10:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when two males got out of a black Chevy Malibu and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the back and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago in serious condition, police said.

At least nine others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.

Two people were killed and 13 others were wounded — including three teens — in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Bears or Raiders: Who won the Khalil Mack trade?

Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn said it under his breath when talking about Khalil Mack this week: "I don’t know who would ever trade him."

By Patrick Finley

The Justin Fields era is upon us — now the Bears must build around him

The Bears have spent 101 years trying to find a quarterback that could live up to the franchise’s place in history. Now they need to spend three-and-a-half months crafting an offense that satisfies the potential of their rookie passer.

By Patrick Finley

Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

How the Super 25 fared in Week 7

Scores from the ranked teams.

By Michael O'Brien

Bulls getting defensive, and look dominant on that side of the ball

In rolling New Orleans on Friday, the Bulls again used an athletic style of defense to cause havoc all over the floor. Can that style of defense become the MO?

By Joe Cowley

Joliet Catholic, Jordan Anderson run past Brother Rice in statement win

Illinois recruit Jordan Anderson rushed for 319 yards and six touchdowns in the Hilltoppers’ 56-49 road win.

By Michael O'Brien