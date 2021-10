A man was shot to death Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 45-year-old was on the sidewalk about 7:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Kildare Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and two people got out before firing shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the torso and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name hasn’t been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.