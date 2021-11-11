 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Van believed connected to woman’s murder in Wheeling and disappearance of 1-year-old daughter is found abandoned in Missouri

There was no sign of the girl, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, and she remained missing two days after her mother Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found slain in their Wheeling apartment.

By Sun-Times Wire
Ja’nya Murphy and Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs
Wheeling Police

A van believed connected to the murder of a young mother in Wheeling and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter has been found abandoned in Missouri, according to the Illinois State Police.

There was no sign of the girl, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, and she remained missing two days after her mother Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found slain in their Wheeling apartment, according to the state police.

An endangered missing person advisory issued early Thursday did not say where in Missouri the maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan was found.

Murphy and her daughter were discovered late Tuesday as police made a well-being check. Officers climbed onto a balcony and entered her apartment at 356 Inland Drive in Wheeling around 10:20 p.m., according to Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen.

Police went to the building after Murphy had not been to work on Tuesday and had not been seen by relatives since Monday, Steffen said.

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School and lived with her daughter at the apartment building, Wheeling police said.

Anyone with information can call Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Veterans Day 2021 deals for free meals, discounts and more

Here’s where veterans and active-duty military personnel can get deals Thursday.

By USA TODAY

How one Southwest Side health center is leading Chicago on kids’ COVID vaccinations

Everyone at Esperanza Health Centers who works with patients is bilingual. Its immunization site has extended hours, doesn’t require appointments and will pay for patients’ Uber rides to get vaccinated.

By Kaiser Health News

Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood undergoing surgery to remove uterine fibroids

Underwood will have surgery at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

By Lynn Sweet

2 people killed, 3 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

The fatal attacks happened in Lakeview and South Chicago.

By Sun-Times Wire

Blackhawks’ Dylan Strome rejuvenated by ‘new chapter’ under Derek King

King has released both Strome and Adam Gaudette from Jeremy Colliton’s dismantled doghouse. Now both forwards need to prove themselves to their new coach.

By Ben Pope

Shabbona muskie-transmitter study tops Go & Show: And ice fishing show, Cook County permits/reservations

A club meeting with a report on the muskie-transmitter study at Shabbona Lake, an ice-fishing show and the opening day for Forest Preserves of Cook County permits and camping reservations are in this Go & Show.

By Dale Bowman