Van believed connected to woman’s murder in Wheeling and disappearance of 1-year-old daughter is found abandoned in Missouri

A van believed connected to the murder of a young mother in Wheeling and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter has been found abandoned in Missouri, according to the Illinois State Police.

There was no sign of the girl, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, and she remained missing two days after her mother Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found slain in their Wheeling apartment, according to the state police.

An endangered missing person advisory issued early Thursday did not say where in Missouri the maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan was found.

Murphy and her daughter were discovered late Tuesday as police made a well-being check. Officers climbed onto a balcony and entered her apartment at 356 Inland Drive in Wheeling around 10:20 p.m., according to Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen.

Police went to the building after Murphy had not been to work on Tuesday and had not been seen by relatives since Monday, Steffen said.

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School and lived with her daughter at the apartment building, Wheeling police said.

Anyone with information can call Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.