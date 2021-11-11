Slain Wheeling mother had been strangled, autopsy finds. 1-year-old daughter remains missing as police arrest person of interest

Police have located a person of interest in the murder of a young mother in Wheeling and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter, but Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs remained missing Thursday.

The person had a relationship with the 21-year-old mother, Ja’nya Murphy, and was last seen with her on Monday, around the time her family last had contact with her, according to Wheeling police.

He was stopped by police in Missouri while driving a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan that was also sought by police, based on video reviewed by officers, authorities said.

An endangered missing person advisory issued Thursday did not say where in Missouri the person and van were located.

Murphy had been strangled and died of asphyxiation, according to autopsy results released Thursday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Murphy was discovered late Tuesday as police made a well-being check. Officers climbed onto a balcony and entered her apartment at 356 Inland Drive in Wheeling around 10:20 p.m., according to Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen.

Police went to the building after Murphy had not been to work on Tuesday and had not been seen by relatives since Monday, Steffen said.

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School and lived with her daughter at the apartment building, Wheeling police said.

Anyone with information can call Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.