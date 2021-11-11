 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Slain Wheeling mother had been strangled, autopsy finds. 1-year-old daughter remains missing as police arrest person of interest

There was no sign of the girl, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, and she remained missing two days after her mother Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found slain in their Wheeling apartment.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
Ja’nya Murphy and Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs
Wheeling Police

Police have located a person of interest in the murder of a young mother in Wheeling and the disappearance of her 1-year-old daughter, but Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs remained missing Thursday.

The person had a relationship with the 21-year-old mother, Ja’nya Murphy, and was last seen with her on Monday, around the time her family last had contact with her, according to Wheeling police.

He was stopped by police in Missouri while driving a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan that was also sought by police, based on video reviewed by officers, authorities said.

An endangered missing person advisory issued Thursday did not say where in Missouri the person and van were located.

Murphy had been strangled and died of asphyxiation, according to autopsy results released Thursday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Murphy was discovered late Tuesday as police made a well-being check. Officers climbed onto a balcony and entered her apartment at 356 Inland Drive in Wheeling around 10:20 p.m., according to Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen.

Police went to the building after Murphy had not been to work on Tuesday and had not been seen by relatives since Monday, Steffen said.

Murphy was a 2018 graduate of Stevenson High School and lived with her daughter at the apartment building, Wheeling police said.

Anyone with information can call Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

1-year-old boy grazed by bullet in Walgreens parking lot in Chatham, 2 adults critically hurt

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the first block of East 75th Street, a Fire Department spokesman said.

By David Struett and Emmanuel Camarillo

Local veterans honored at Soldier Field ceremony

Veterans said the Veterans Day holiday is important because it focuses the public’s attention on military service and those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect America’s freedoms.

By Jason Beeferman

The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Nov. 11-17

There’s plenty to see and do online and in-person in the week ahead.

By Mary Houlihan

Afternoon Edition: Nov. 11, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

Man charged with carjacking Chicago radio host in the South Loop

Maze Jackson says he was stopped at a light at 24th and State streets when a truck rear-ended him and he was suddenly fighting with a man who took his car.

By David Struett and Matthew Hendrickson

Regresa la iluminación del árbol de Navidad en Millennium Park

Habrá música y actuaciones en vivo, incluyendo el Mariachi Herencia de México.

By Miriam Di Nunzio