Arrest made in shooting that wounded 1 at Safari Land amusement park in Villa Park: police

About 3:05 a.m. Sunday, with the assistance of Chicago police, a person was taken into custody at a home in Chicago, according to an updated statement from police.

By Cindy Hernandez and Jermaine Nolen
A suspect in a shooting at Safari Land indoor amusement park in Villa Park was being sought by police Saturday night.
A person was arrested in connection with a shooting Nov. 13, 2021, at an amusement park in suburban Villa Park.
A person was arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person wounded Saturday at an amusement park in suburban Villa Park, according to Villa Park police.

The victim was struck multiple times when gunfire erupted at Safari Land indoor amusement park at 701 North Ave., Villa Park police said in a statement.

They were taken to a hospital for treatment, but were expected to survive, according to police. Their age and gender were not released.

The suspected shooter ran into a residential area after the shooting, police said in a statement Saturday night.

About 3:05 a.m. Sunday, with the assistance of Chicago police, a person was taken into custody at a home in Chicago, according to an updated statement from police.

Villa Park police were unavailable for comment Sunday afternoon.

