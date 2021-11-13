 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Suspect sought in shooting that wounded 1 at Safari Land amusement park in Villa Park

A suspect wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and black baseball cap was still be sought as of 8:30 p.m., according to police.

By Cindy Hernandez
A suspect in a shooting at Safari Land indoor amusement park in Villa Park was being sought by police Saturday night.
A suspect in a shooting that left one person wounded Saturday at an amusement park in suburban Villa Park is being sought by authorities.

The victim was struck multiple times when gunfire erupted at Safari Land indoor amusement park at 701 North Ave., Villa Park police said in a statement.

They were taken a hospital for treatment, but were expected to survive, according to police. Their age and gender were not released.

The shooter was described as a man wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and black baseball cap, police said.

The suspect ran into a residential area after the shooting and may have been spotted at least once more in the suburb Saturday night before he was believed to have fled the area, police said in an updated statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

