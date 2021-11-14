 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at gathering in North Austin

About 12:05 a.m., a 27-year-old man was fatally shot and a 30-year-old woman wounded in the 5900 block of West North Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
A man was fatally shot and a woman wounded in a shooting Nov. 14 on the Northwest Side.
Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed and woman wounded Sunday morning at a gathering in North Austin on the Northwest Side.

About 12:05 a.m., a 27-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times in his torso and a 30-year-old woman shot in her leg in the 5900 block of West North Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Notre Dame tops Virginia 28-3 behind three TD passes from Jack Coan

The Irish kept alive their hopes of playing their way into the four-team College Football Playoff.

By Sun-Times wires

Suspect sought in shooting that wounded 1 at Safari Land amusement park in Villa Park

A suspect wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and black baseball cap was still be sought as of 8:30 p.m., according to police.

By Cindy Hernandez

Jack Lausch’s four TDs lead Brother Rice past Mount Carmel

Brother Rice quarterback Jack Lausch finished his postgame TV interview and turned around to find a dozen or so younger kids waiting for his autograph.

By Michael O'Brien

Man charged with attempted murder in Chatham shooting that left two hurt, including 1-year-old boy

Maalik Lumpkins was arrested Thursday hours after the shooting wounded a 1-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man near a Shell gas station in the 7400 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

By Cindy Hernandez

Loyola shuts out Lincoln-Way East

Mikey Baker’s 32-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the first half proved to be enough for a 3-0 win over Lincoln-Way East in a Class 8A quarterfinal in Wilmette.

By Mike Clark