Person opens fire from second floor of North Mayfair apartment, SWAT responds

SWAT officers responded after a person opened fire from the second floor of an apartment in North Mayfair on the Northwest Side.

About 1:20 a.m., SWAT officers were en route after a person opened fire from the second floor of an apartment building in the 4000 block of West Lawerence Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers were still responding as of 3:40 a.m., police said.

No injuries have been reported and no other details were immediately available.

