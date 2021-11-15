 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Person opens fire from second floor of North Mayfair apartment, SWAT responds

About 1:20 a.m., SWAT officers were en route after a person opened fire from the second floor of an apartment building in the 4000 block of West Lawerence Avenue, police said.

Chicago Police and SWAT teams respond to a man who implied he had a gun, Saturday night, in the 2400 block of Bryn Mawr, in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
SWAT officers were called after a person opened fire from the second floor of an apartment Monday morning on the Northwest Side.
SWAT officers responded after a person opened fire from the second floor of an apartment in North Mayfair on the Northwest Side.

About 1:20 a.m., SWAT officers were en route after a person opened fire from the second floor of an apartment building in the 4000 block of West Lawerence Avenue, Chicago police said.

Officers were still responding as of 3:40 a.m., police said.

No injuries have been reported and no other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

