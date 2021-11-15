Two armored truck guards shot, critically wounded while loading ATM on South Side

Two armored truck security guards were shot and critically wounded during a robbery Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

The guards were loading an ATM around 10:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West 83rd Street when two to four gunmen came up and demanded the cash, Chicago police said.

The gunmen opened fire, striking one of the security guards multiple times, police said.

One of the guards, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was in traumatic arrest as paramedics brought her to the hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The other guard, a 46-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police and fire officials said.

Police said the suspects, who were at-large, were wearing all black clothing and masks.

In March, an armored truck crew shot a gunman who tried to rob them at a BMO Harris Bank branch in the North Austin neighborhood.