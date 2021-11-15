 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Two armored truck guards shot, critically wounded while loading ATM on South Side

The guards were loading an ATM Monday morning in Chatham when two to four gunmen came up and demanded the cash, police say.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file photo

Two armored truck security guards were shot and critically wounded during a robbery Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

The guards were loading an ATM around 10:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West 83rd Street when two to four gunmen came up and demanded the cash, Chicago police said.

The gunmen opened fire, striking one of the security guards multiple times, police said.

One of the guards, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was in traumatic arrest as paramedics brought her to the hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The other guard, a 46-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police and fire officials said.

Police said the suspects, who were at-large, were wearing all black clothing and masks.

In March, an armored truck crew shot a gunman who tried to rob them at a BMO Harris Bank branch in the North Austin neighborhood.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Closing arguments begin at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial

Each side gets 2 1/2 hours Monday to make its case to the jury before deliberations begin.

By Associated Press

UK raises terror threat level following taxi explosion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the "sickening attack" at Liverpool Women’s Hospital and told reporters that the British people "will never be cowed by terrorism."

By Associated Press

High school basketball schedule for Nov. 22-28

The full schedule for the opening week of the season.

By Jack Gleason

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case

Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies’ "failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims."

By Associated Press

Person released from custody after fatal stabbing in Englewood

Walter Nelson, 58, was stabbed in the abdomen about 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Ada Street, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Five sleeper teams poised to emerge this season

Here are five sleeper teams to keep an eye on over the course of the 2021-22 season.

By Joe Henricksen