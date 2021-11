Two men were shot and killed while driving Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

They were shot around 11:35 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Saginaw Avenue, Chicago police said. Their vehicle hit another car and then crashed into a tree.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was pronounced dead after he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Their names haven’t been released.

Police reported no arrests.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.