Woman killed, man seriously hurt in Avalon Park drive-by shooting

A woman was killed and a man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Avalon Park on the South Side.

The two were was driving south in the 8300 block of South Stony Island Avenue when a white SUV approached from behind and someone inside fired shots about 11 a.m., Chicago police said.

The woman, 30, was struck in the shoulder and back while the man, 34, was shot in the abdomen, police said.

They drove to Jackson Park Hospital and the woman was pronounced dead minutes later, according to police. She hasn’t been identified.

The man was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in serious but stable condition, police said.

No one was reported in custody.