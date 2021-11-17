 clock menu more-arrow no yes
4 wounded in drive-by in West Town

By Jermaine Nolen
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Four people were wounded in a drive-by Nov. 17, 2021, in West Town.
Sun-Times file

Four people were wounded in a drive-by Wednesday morning in West Town on the Near West Side.

About 12:45 a.m., the group was standing outside in the 1200 block of West Randolph Street, when a black Jeep Cherokee drove past and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The Jeep was last seen fleeing eastbound on Randolph Street.

A 41-year-old man was struck in the knee and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, in fair condition, police said. A woman, believed to be in her early twenties, was also struck in the knee and taken to the same hospital, where she is in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man was struck in the left leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. A second 30-year-old man was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

