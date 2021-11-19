Teen girl in custody after stabbing woman at CTA Red Line station in Loop

A teen girl was in custody Tuesday night after stabbing a woman at the CTA Red Line station in the Loop.

About 9:20 p.m., a 30-year-old woman began arguing with her 17-year-old acquaintance at the Red Line station in the 200 block of South State Street when the girl stabbed her in the face multiple times with a sharp object before boarding a train, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.

The teen was taken into custody in the 800 block of North State Street.