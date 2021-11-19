 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teen girl in custody after stabbing woman at CTA Red Line station in Loop

About 9:20 p.m., a 30-year-old woman began arguing with her 17-year-old acquaintance at the Red Line station in the 200 block of South State Street when the girl stabbed her in the face multiple times with a sharp object, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.
A teen girl was in custody after stabbing a woman following an argument Nov. 18 on the platform of the CTA Red Line station at State Street.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A teen girl was in custody Tuesday night after stabbing a woman at the CTA Red Line station in the Loop.

About 9:20 p.m., a 30-year-old woman began arguing with her 17-year-old acquaintance at the Red Line station in the 200 block of South State Street when the girl stabbed her in the face multiple times with a sharp object before boarding a train, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was in fair condition, police said.

The teen was taken into custody in the 800 block of North State Street.

