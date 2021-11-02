Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot in home near O’Hare, apparently by another off-duty officer, police say

An off-duty Chicago police officer was fatally shot inside a home near O’Hare Airport on Tuesday evening, apparently by another off-duty officer who also lived there, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, police said in a brief statement. The off-duty officer, 44, suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital, it said.

His name has not been released.

The statement said the shooting involved two off-duty Chicago police officers who lived in the home and that it was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

COPA was alerted to an off-duty officer-involved shooting that occurred this evening in the 8500 block of West Winona. Investigators are responding to the scene. — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) November 3, 2021

No charges were announced, but the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, police said. The department released no other details.