Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot in home near O’Hare, apparently by another off-duty officer, police say

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening in the 8500 block of West Winona Street.

By Clare Spaulding Updated
An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed inside his Northwest Side home, authorities said.
An off-duty Chicago police officer was fatally shot inside a home near O’Hare Airport on Tuesday evening, apparently by another off-duty officer who also lived there, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, police said in a brief statement. The off-duty officer, 44, suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital, it said.

His name has not been released.

The statement said the shooting involved two off-duty Chicago police officers who lived in the home and that it was being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

No charges were announced, but the officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, police said. The department released no other details.

