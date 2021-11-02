 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Off-duty police officer fatally shot in home near O’Hare

The man was shot in the body and transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

By Clare Spaulding Updated
An off-duty Chicago Police officer was fatally shot inside a home near O’Hare Airport on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police.

About 7:15 p.m., police and an ambulance responded to reports of a person shot in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, said fire spokesman Larry Langford. An off-duty officer, 44, who was shot in the body, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in “very critical condition,” Langford said.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Two hours later, Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted that investigators were responding to the scene of an “off-duty officer-involved shooting.”

This story will update.

