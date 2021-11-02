Off-duty police officer fatally shot in home near O’Hare

An off-duty Chicago Police officer was fatally shot inside a home near O’Hare Airport on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police.

About 7:15 p.m., police and an ambulance responded to reports of a person shot in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, said fire spokesman Larry Langford. An off-duty officer, 44, who was shot in the body, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in “very critical condition,” Langford said.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Two hours later, Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted that investigators were responding to the scene of an “off-duty officer-involved shooting.”

COPA was alerted to an off-duty officer-involved shooting that occurred this evening in the 8500 block of West Winona. Investigators are responding to the scene. — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) November 3, 2021

This story will update.