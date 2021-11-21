14-year-old boy among 5 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago, 34 other people wounded, including 6 teens

A 14-year-old boy was among five people killed in weekend shootings in Chicago, with 34 other people wounded, including six teens.
The most violent area of the city was the 11th police district on the West Side, which had 11 shooting victims between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. The same police district felt the brunt of last weekend’s violence too: more than a quarter of the 21 people shot.
In the first weekend of the month, 10 people were killed and 42 were wounded.
- The youngest person killed this past weekend was a 14-year-old boy gunned down late Sunday in Roseland on the Far South Side. The attack happened just after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of West 110th Place, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.
- A man was killed and another wounded Friday night in West Englewood on the South Side. A 45-year-old man was found with wounds to the head and chest in a car in the 7100 block of South Seeley Avenue about 9:30 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His name hasn’t been released. The car was parked outside a home where another man, 35, was found with a gunshot wound to the hip. He was in good condition.
- A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in Homan Square on the West Side. He was standing on the corner in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone walked up and fired about 1:40 p.m., police said. The man was struck in the head and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. His name has not yet been released.
- About 20 minutes later, a man was killed in a drive-by in Pilsen on the Near West Side. Florentino Vargas, 47, was standing outside in the 900 block of West 19th Street when a car drove by and someone inside opened fire about 2 p.m., authorities said. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
- A teenager was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. Quinhon T. Douglas, 19, was shot in the head about 4:40 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Merrill Avenue, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Three people were wounded when someone fired into a Chatham gas station in the 8600 block of South State Street about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. All three men went to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- A Chicago police officer shot a person in an exchange of gunfire during an “investigative stop” on the West Side, officials say. No officers were struck by gunfire. About 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were conducting a stop in the 200 block of North Kostner Avenue when a male fled on foot, police said. Officers were shot at and returned fire, according to police. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
- Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in Fernwood on the South Side. The boys, 15 and 16, were on the sidewalk in the 10000 block of South Parnell Avenue when someone opened fire about 5 p.m., police said. They were both shot in the leg and were taken in good condition to Christ.
- About 45 minutes later, a 17-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Englewood on the South Side. She was stopped at a red light in the 6000 block of South State Street when a car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. She was grazed in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.
- Another teen, a 16-year-old boy, was shot Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. He was walking in the 3400 block of West Lake Street, when he was shot in the leg about 1:15 p.m., police said, He was taken to Stroger in good condition.
- A few hours later, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in Park Manor on the South Side. The teen was sitting in a car in the 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue when another car pulled up and someone someone inside fired shots, police said. He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
- A 17-year-old boy was wounded Sunday evening in Albany Park on Northwest Side. The teen was near an alley in the 5000 block of North Lawndale Avenue when someone approached and opened fire about 5:20 p.m., police said. He was struck in the stomach and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
- Three people were wounded in a shooting Sunday night on the Bishop Ford Expressway. They were shot around 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 120th Street, according to Illinois State Police. They were taken to hospitals, where one of them had life-threatening injuries and the two others were expected to survive.
At least 20 other people were wounded across Chicago over the weekend.