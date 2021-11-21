14-year-old boy among 5 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago, 34 other people wounded, including 6 teens

A 14-year-old boy was among five people killed in weekend shootings in Chicago, with 34 other people wounded, including six teens.

The most violent area of the city was the 11th police district on the West Side, which had 11 shooting victims between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday. The same police district felt the brunt of last weekend’s violence too: more than a quarter of the 21 people shot.

In the first weekend of the month, 10 people were killed and 42 were wounded.

At least 20 other people were wounded across Chicago over the weekend.

