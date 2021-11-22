2 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham

Two women were shot, one fatally, Monday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

About 5:25 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head in the 8200 block of South Justine Street, while a 20-year-old woman was found shot in the face outside, Chicago police said.

The older woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

The younger woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.