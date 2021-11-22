 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham

About 5:25 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a bathtub in the 8200 block of South Justine Street, while a 20-year-old woman was found shot in the face outside, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
Two women were shot, one fatally, Monday morning on the South Side.
Sun-Times file photo

Two women were shot, one fatally, Monday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

About 5:25 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head in the 8200 block of South Justine Street, while a 20-year-old woman was found shot in the face outside, Chicago police said.

The older woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

The younger woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

14-year-old boy among 5 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago, 34 other people wounded, including 6 teens

The 14-year-old was shot Sunday evening in the 200 block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

By Sun-Times Wire

The six best unranked teams

The following are the six teams that are arguably the very best unranked teams in the Chicago area,

By Joe Henricksen

LISTEN: Preseason Preview Two Takes special | No Shot Clock, Ep. 124

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien continue to preview the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

By Michael O'Brien

15 reasons to be excited about this season

It’s been 620 days since the last time high school basketball seemed completely normal. The sport returns today.

By Joe Henricksen

New Blackhawks assistant Rob Cookson brings plentiful experience, new perspective

"I’ve been around a long time now, I guess," said Cookson, 60. "I’m getting a little older. That’s helpful."

By Ben Pope

Dear Abby: Early riser exhausted after tiring visits by her night-owl brother

He insists they do activities into the wee hours despite his sister’s customary 5 a.m. wakeup.

By Abigail Van Buren