 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Woman found shot dead in bathtub, another woman wounded on sidewalk outside the Gresham home

The 22-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a bathtub in the 8200 block of South Justine Street, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
Two women were shot, one fatally, Monday morning on the South Side.
Sun-Times file photo

Police were searching for a man who they say shot two women, one of them fatally, early Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

One of the women, 22, was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head in the 8200 block of South Justine Street around 5:30 a.m., Chicago police said. Her name hasn’t been released.

Another woman, 20, was on a sidewalk outside with a gunshot wound to her face, police said. She was hospitalized in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said they were looking for a male suspect. No arrests were reported.

Police did not release more information.

Next Up In Crime

The Latest

Rory Dames resigns as coach of Red Stars

The move comes two days after the club’s loss in the NWSL championship match.

By Gene Farris

CPS knew about sex misconduct claims at school but promoted principal anyway, records show

Marine Leadership Academy principal Erin Galfer was promoted to a high-level role within the district, but has since been fired after CPS said she failed to report sex misconduct allegations at the school. She denies that and says it was CPS officials that didn’t take the claims seriously.

By Sarah Karp and Nader Issa

Supply chain crises drive up price of Thanksgiving turkeys, squeeze supply

The average cost of a Thanksgiving meal is up 14% over last year, according to a report from the American Farm Bureau. A Thanksgiving turkey is 24% more expensive this year, at an average of $1.50 per pound, or $23.99 for a 16-pound bird.

By Sneha Dey

14-year-old boy killed in Roseland was shot outside home that was targeted earlier that day

The teen was attacked Sunday evening in the 200 block of West 110th Place, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Paramount cast shines brightly in ‘Cinderella,’ though fairy tale’s message remains dated

Oscar Hammerstein’s book has been tweaked, but the story is the same as ever — and that’s not necessarily a good thing.

By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times

‘Encanto’: Joyful, colorful Disney musical teaches the value of family

Several generations love their enchanted house in the gorgeous movie filled with memorable songs.

By Richard Roeper