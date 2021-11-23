Gunman killed, 1 critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

A gunman was killed and another man was critically wounded Tuesday evening in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 5 p.m., a 34-year-old gunman was fatally shot and another man, 24, critically injured inside a commercial business in the 300 block of East 71st Street, Chicago police said.

The gunman was shot in his neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The 24-year-old was shot multiple times in his body, and was also taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

33 people have been killed so far this year in Greater Grand Crossing — four more than the community’s total for all of last year and more than double the homicides the community had in 2018, according to Sun-Times data.