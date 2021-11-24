2 found fatally shot in separate shootings in Roseland: police

A man and woman were found fatally shot Wednesday morning in two separate shootings in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue, and found a 20-year-old man lying unresponsive in a vacant lot with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

About twenty minutes later, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 200 block of West 110th Place, and found a 31-year-old woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said.

She was also brought to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name has not yet been released.

There are currently no witnesses to either shooting, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shootings.