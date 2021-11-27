Boy, 14, killed and girl, 12, in critical condition after getting hit by car in Lawndale

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old girl was critically injured when they were both struck by a car Saturday night in Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

The boy and girl ran into the street about 7:30 p.m. and were hit by a Dodge Charger that was headed west in the 4400 block of West Cermak Road, police said.

The boy, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Alcohol use was not suspected as a factor in the crash, police said. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was cited for failure to reduce speed and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The crash is being investigated the Major Accident Unit.