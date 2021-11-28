 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 killed, teen among 22 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

A person was found shot to death Saturday night in Avalon Park on the South Side.

A woman was killed and a man was seriously wounded in a shooting November 16, 2021 in Avalon Park.
At least one person was killed and 22 others wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening.
At least one person was killed and a 16-year-old boy among 22 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday 5 p.m.

  • In the weekend’s only fatal attack so far, A person was shot to death Saturday night in Avalon Park on the South Side. The male, between 18 to 35 years old, was found under a viaduct about 7:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue, Chicago police said. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
  • In nonfatal attacks, A 16-year-old boy was shot while buying drugs in Humboldt Park Saturday afternoon. The teen boy walked into a residence to buy drugs about 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue when two males pulled out a gun and shot him, police said. He was struck in the leg and drove himself to Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.
  • About three hours later, a man and woman were walking in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue when they were both struck by gunfire, police said. The woman, 32, was shot in her foot and the 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest, arm and leg, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, and the woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

At least 19 others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday 5 p.m.

