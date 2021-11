A 27-year-old man died days after he was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

Darius Love was was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to head last Tuesday about 12:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

Love was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and succumbed to his injuries Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Area Two detectives are investigating.