Friends are appealing to the public for help finding a man last seen crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive after parking his car at the 31st Street beach last month.

Oribi Zachary Kontein, 26, has been missing since Oct. 26, according to Chicago police. Some personal belongings were found in his car at the beach, friends said.

He is described as Black, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information can call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.