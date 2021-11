A person was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was in an alley about 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North LeClaire Avenue when someone inside an off-white BMW fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He hasn’t been identified.

Area Five detectives are investigating.